Les taxes PCT ont été augmentées au 1er août 2022, notamment la taxe de dépôt de la demande et la taxe relative au nombre de pages supplémentaires (au-delà de 30). Le tableau récapitulatif, disponible sur le site de l'OMPI, reprend le montant de l'ensemble des taxes avec des taux de change actualisés chaque mois. Pour consulter ce tableau, cliquez ici !

