France:
Augmentation Des Taxes Pour Les Demandes Internationales PCT
03 October 2022
Novagraaf Group
Les taxes PCT ont été augmentées au 1er
août 2022, notamment la taxe de dépôt de la
demande et la taxe relative au nombre de pages
supplémentaires (au-delà de 30). Le tableau
récapitulatif, disponible sur le site de l'OMPI, reprend
le montant de l'ensemble des taxes avec des taux de change
actualisés chaque mois. Pour consulter ce tableau, cliquez ici !
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
