ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from France

Court Of Appeal Finds That Advertisements On Amazon.com Targeted UK And EU Consumers Brown Rudnick LLP The Court of Appeal in Lifestyle Equities CV and another v Amazon UK Services Limited and others [2022] EWCA Civ 552 has ruled that various Amazon entities "Amazon" or the "Defendants")...

A Review Of Patenting Trends Of Hydrogen Fuel Cells In The Transport Sector Marks & Clerk Earlier this year, the World Intellectual Property Organisation published a report, entitled "Hydrogen fuel cells in transportation", which explores recent patenting trends of hydrogen...

Trademark Protection: Eight Reasons Why You Should Start Early Novagraaf Group Choosing the right moment to file a trademark can be tricky for brand owners. Register it too early and you could potentially fall foul of trademark use requirements;...

Metaverse, NFT And Intellectual Property Miran Legal The form of virtual reality called the metaverse which we have been hearing a lot lately was first used in 1992 in Neal Stephenson's "Snow Crash" novel. The word Metaverse refers to virtual reality and...

The World Of Giants And Fairies – Zara vs House Of Zana ENSafrica Amber Kotrri, an individual based in the UK, filed an application on 17 December 2020 to register a series of two marks comprising the words HOUSE OF ZANA (stylised) in class 25 for "clothing" only.