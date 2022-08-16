L'OEB a publié, dans un communiqué, une liste révisée des États dont les ressortissants bénéficient d'une réduction des taxes afférentes à la recherche internationale et à l'examen préliminaire international effectués pour des demandes internationales de brevet à compter du 01 juillet 2022. Il y précise que le Liban a été ajouté à la liste de 2021 et que le Bélize en a été retiré.

