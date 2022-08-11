L'Institut national de la propriété industrielle (INPI) et le Comité national anti-contrefaçon se joignent à l'Union des fabricants (Unifab) pour leur campagne anti-contrefaçon, qui a pour thématique les conséquences sur l'environnement de l'achat de produits contrefaisants. Cette initiative prendra place du 11 juillet au 23 août 2022 dans le sud de la France.

