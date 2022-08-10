Le 1er octobre 2022, le Monténégro deviendra le 39ème Etat membre de l'Organisation européenne des brevets (OEB). Ce pays des Balkans avait déjà le statut d'État autorisant l'extension depuis 2009 et celui d'observateur au sein du Conseil d'administration de l'OEB depuis 2010. Après avoir effectué des changements législatifs et ratifié la Convention sur le brevet européen (CBE), le Monténégro est maintenant prêt à rejoindre l'OEB en qualité de membre.

