France:
Le Monténégro 39ème Etat À Rejoindre L'OEB
10 August 2022
Novagraaf Group
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Le 1er octobre 2022, le Monténégro deviendra le
39ème Etat membre de l'Organisation européenne
des brevets (OEB). Ce pays des Balkans avait déjà le
statut d'État autorisant l'extension depuis 2009
et celui d'observateur au sein du Conseil d'administration
de l'OEB depuis 2010. Après avoir effectué des
changements législatifs et ratifié la Convention sur
le brevet européen (CBE), le Monténégro est
maintenant prêt à rejoindre l'OEB en
qualité de membre.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from France
The IP In NFTs – What Is Being Purchased?
Herbert Smith Freehills
As we reported in our first blog post in this series, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are a new asset class that is being adopted eagerly across all sectors...
By Design: Where To File First?
Haseltine Lake Kempner LLP
When applying to register a design, most applicants will eventually want to secure protection in many places around the world. However, it is typical to begin with a single application in one country or region, ...
Zero Waste? Yes, But Not For Counterfeits.
JWP Patent & Trademark Attorneys
In June 2022, Amazon published its second ever "Amazon Brand Protection Report." According to the statistics, 3 million inauthentic products were detected, seized, and disposed of.