France:
Réélection Du Président De L'Office Européen Des Brevets
10 August 2022
Novagraaf Group
Le portugais António Campinos, Président de
l'OEB depuis le 1er juillet 2018, a été
réélu par les Etats membres. Son nouveau mandat
débutera le 1er juillet 2023, pour une nouvelle
période de 5 ans, jusqu'en 2028.
