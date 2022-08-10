Le portugais António Campinos, Président de l'OEB depuis le 1er juillet 2018, a été réélu par les Etats membres. Son nouveau mandat débutera le 1er juillet 2023, pour une nouvelle période de 5 ans, jusqu'en 2028.  

