France:
Un Accord Entre L'INPI Et L'Office Coréen
09 August 2022
Novagraaf Group
Le 14 juillet 2022 à Genève, l'institut
national de la Propriété Intellectuelle (INPI) et
l'Office Coréen de la Propriété
Intellectuelle (KIPO) se sont rencontrés pour signer un
accord de Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH). Il s'agit
d'une collaboration entre deux offices permettant une
accélération de la procédure de
délivrance des demandes de brevet dans des pays partenaires
lorsqu'une demande prioritaire française existe, ou
réciproquement. Ce nouvel accord qui vient compléter
la liste des accords PPH passés par l'INPI
auprès du Japon, des USA, du Canada et du Brésil,
entrera en vigueur le 1er septembre 2022.
Pour en savoir plus,
cliquez ici !
