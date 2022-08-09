Le 14 juillet 2022 à Genève, l'institut national de la Propriété Intellectuelle (INPI) et l'Office Coréen de la Propriété Intellectuelle (KIPO) se sont rencontrés pour signer un accord de Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH). Il s'agit d'une collaboration entre deux offices permettant une accélération de la procédure de délivrance des demandes de brevet dans des pays partenaires lorsqu'une demande prioritaire française existe, ou réciproquement. Ce nouvel accord qui vient compléter la liste des accords PPH passés par l'INPI auprès du Japon, des USA, du Canada et du Brésil, entrera en vigueur le 1er septembre 2022.
