France:
La Revue Annuelle Du PCT 2022
09 August 2022
Novagraaf Group
La nouvelle édition de la revue annuelle du PCT
présente une étude de l'activité
liée aux demandes internationales de brevets, aux
entrées en phase nationale et au fonctionnement du
système PCT en général. Cette
étude va bien au-delà de statistiques en
matière de brevet en consacrant une partie à
l'analyse des conséquences de la pandémie de
Covid-19 sur les demandes internationales de brevets.
