La nouvelle édition de la revue annuelle du PCT présente une étude de l'activité liée aux demandes internationales de brevets, aux entrées en phase nationale et au fonctionnement du système PCT en général. Cette étude va bien au-delà de statistiques en matière de brevet en consacrant une partie à l'analyse des conséquences de la pandémie de Covid-19 sur les demandes internationales de brevets.
