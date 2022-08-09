France:
Le Palmarès 2021 Des Principaux Déposants De Demandes De Brevet À L'INPI
09 August 2022
Novagraaf Group
La nouvelle édition du palmarès de l'INPI
fournit une analyse détaillée des demandes de brevets
des cinquante premiers déposants, déposées
à l'INPI en 2021 entre le 1er juillet 2019 et le 30
juin 2020. L'analyse est présentée selon
plusieurs critères tels que les déposants, les types
de déposants, les domaines technologiques, les sous-domaines
technologiques ou encore les régions françaises.
Cette année encore, un addendum comprenant un double
palmarès présentant l'activité des
déposants français dans le monde a été
ajouté.
Pour en savoir plus,
cliquez ici !
