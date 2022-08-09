La nouvelle édition du palmarès de l'INPI fournit une analyse détaillée des demandes de brevets des cinquante premiers déposants, déposées à l'INPI en 2021 entre le 1er juillet 2019 et le 30 juin 2020. L'analyse est présentée selon plusieurs critères tels que les déposants, les types de déposants, les domaines technologiques, les sous-domaines technologiques ou encore les régions françaises. Cette année encore, un addendum comprenant un double palmarès présentant l'activité des déposants français dans le monde a été ajouté.
Pour en savoir plus,  cliquez ici  !

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.