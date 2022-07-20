Un référendum national sur la question de son adhésion à la JUB devrait être organisé par le gouvernement irlandais courant 2023-2024. En effet, l'Irlande est l'un des rares pays dont la constitution exige l'approbation par référendum national avant la ratification de l'accord. Pour en savoir plus,  cliquez ici  !

