France:
Le Gouvernement Irlandais A Réaffirmé Son Engagement En Faveur De L'adhésion De L'Irlande À La Juridiction Unifiée Du Brevet
20 July 2022
Novagraaf Group
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Un référendum national sur la question de son
adhésion à la JUB devrait être
organisé par le gouvernement irlandais courant
2023-2024. En effet, l'Irlande est l'un des rares pays dont
la constitution exige l'approbation par
référendum national avant la ratification de
l'accord. Pour en savoir plus,
cliquez ici !
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from France
AI Inventorship In The UK – Consultation Says "No"
Boult Wade Tennant
Just as the days (in the UK at least) start getting shorter the UK government has published its response following the consultation on changes to UK patent law to recognise Artificial Intelligence (AI) inventors.
AI Inventions And Patent Law
HGF Ltd
A worldwide agreement on protection of inventions made by Artificial Intelligence is essential to address the threats posed by AI to the patent system, argue two academics at the...
Damages – No Turning Back
Marks & Clerk
The winner in an intellectual property infringement action will normally ask the court for an injunction to restrain further infringement, and will also ask for an order for procedures to ...