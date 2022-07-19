ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from Worldwide

AI Inventorship In The UK – Consultation Says "No" Boult Wade Tennant Just as the days (in the UK at least) start getting shorter the UK government has published its response following the consultation on changes to UK patent law to recognise Artificial Intelligence (AI) inventors.

Copyright In Fictional Characters: Del Boy In The High Court Shepherd and Wedderburn LLP Businesses in the UK entertainment and advertising industries ought to tread carefully when using popular characters born out of TV shows, books or other works unless they have the necessary rights...

AI Inventions And Patent Law HGF Ltd A worldwide agreement on protection of inventions made by Artificial Intelligence is essential to address the threats posed by AI to the patent system, argue two academics at the...

Class 9: The Future Of Fashion Trade Marks Marks & Clerk We are beginning to see some welcome clarification of the official position on trade mark applications covering goods for the metaverse.

Costing The Earth – Fashion Circularity Might Just Be The Solution To A Sustainable Fashion Industry HGF Ltd What types of industries come to mind when you think of those that are most polluting?