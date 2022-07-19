Le décret n° 299 du 6 mars 2022 autorise le gouvernement de la fédération de Russie à recourir aux licences d'office de brevets, modèles d'utilité ou dessins industriels sans le consentement du titulaire du brevet et sans aucune compensation en cas d'urgence liée à la défense et à la sécurité de l'État, à la protection de la vie et de la santé des citoyens. Cela s'applique dès lors que le(s) titulaire(s) est (sont) associé(s) à des pays ayant émis des sanctions contre la fédération russe à la suite des attaques sur l'Ukraine, soit une liste de 48 pays. Pour en savoir plus, cliquez ici !

