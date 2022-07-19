Worldwide:
La Russie Autorise L'absence De Compensation Financière Dans Le Cadre Des Licences D'office De Brevets Détenus Par Des Titulaires Issus De Pays Non Alliés
19 July 2022
Novagraaf Group
Le décret n° 299 du 6 mars 2022 autorise le
gouvernement de la fédération de Russie à
recourir aux licences d'office de brevets, modèles
d'utilité ou dessins industriels sans le consentement du
titulaire du brevet et sans aucune compensation en cas
d'urgence liée à la défense et à la
sécurité de l'État, à la protection
de la vie et de la santé des citoyens. Cela s'applique
dès lors que le(s) titulaire(s) est (sont) associé(s)
à des pays ayant émis des sanctions contre la
fédération russe à la suite des attaques sur
l'Ukraine, soit une liste de 48 pays. Pour en savoir plus, cliquez ici !
