Depuis quelques jours, l'Office européen des brevets a ouvert l'accès à un mode de démonstration, permettant d'accéder aux formulaires relatifs aux brevets unitaires, dans le dépôt 2.0 et le dépôt en ligne. Il est donc désormais possible de s'exercer au dépôt de brevets unitaires.  

