France:
Bien Se Préparer À L'arrivée Du Brevet Unitaire : L'OEB Ouvre Un Mode De Démonstration
28 June 2022
Novagraaf Group
Depuis quelques jours, l'Office européen des brevets
a ouvert l'accès à un mode de
démonstration, permettant d'accéder aux
formulaires relatifs aux brevets unitaires, dans le
dépôt 2.0 et le dépôt en ligne. Il est
donc désormais possible de s'exercer au
dépôt de brevets unitaires.
Pour en savoir plus téléchargez dès
à présent notre dernier livre blanc intitulé
«
FAQ sur le brevet unitaire »
