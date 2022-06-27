European Union:
Résultats des European Inventor Award : deux lauréats français
27 June 2022
Novagraaf Group
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
La cérémonie du Prix de l'inventeur
européen 2022, organisée par l'OEB, s'est
déroulée mardi 21 juin. Deux français se sont
vus récompenser pour leurs inventions : la chercheuse Claude
Grison dans la catégorie « Recherche », avec sa
méthode d'utilisation de plantes pour extraire les
éléments métalliques d'un sol
pollué aux alentours des sites miniers ; et
l'équipe franco-suisse Élodie Belnoue et Madiha
Derouazi, dans la catégorie des PME, pour leur invention
d'une plateforme de vaccins thérapeutiques contre le
cancer pour aider le système immunitaire à
reconnaître et détruire les cellules
cancéreuses dans le corps humain. Vous retrouverez tous les
lauréats et leurs inventions ici.
Nous tenons à féliciter tous les participants
!
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from European Union
The Intellectual Property (IP) Box Regime In Cyprus
AGP Law Firm | A.G. Paphitis & Co. LLC
Apart from a welcoming business ecosystem and strong regulatory framework, businesses favour Cyprus for its Intellectual Property (IP) Box Regime. The country is an attractive destination for the establishment...
Because AI Is Worth It
Marks & Clerk
The 4th Industrial Revolution is characterized by a fusion of different technologies including artificial intelligence (AI), 3D printing, quantum computing, and robotics.
Copyright Dogfight
Marks & Clerk
On 6 June, Paramount Pictures, the production company behind Top Gun: Maverick, was sued for copyright infringement in the USA by the heirs of Ahud Yonay
Part II Of NFTs, Copyright And Beyond
Aptus Legal
It remains to be seen if the NFT trading activity will continue on the same rising path, how this distributed ledger technology will evolve in the coming years and whether this technology will provide the solution to the many challenges ...