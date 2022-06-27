La cérémonie du Prix de l'inventeur européen 2022, organisée par l'OEB, s'est déroulée mardi 21 juin. Deux français se sont vus récompenser pour leurs inventions : la chercheuse Claude Grison dans la catégorie « Recherche », avec sa méthode d'utilisation de plantes pour extraire les éléments métalliques d'un sol pollué aux alentours des sites miniers ; et l'équipe franco-suisse Élodie Belnoue et Madiha Derouazi, dans la catégorie des PME, pour leur invention d'une plateforme de vaccins thérapeutiques contre le cancer pour aider le système immunitaire à reconnaître et détruire les cellules cancéreuses dans le corps humain. Vous retrouverez tous les lauréats et leurs inventions ici.

Nous tenons à féliciter tous les participants !

