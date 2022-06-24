Prévu dans la loi PACTE et encadré par l'ordonnance n° 2020-116 du 12 février 2020 entrée en vigueur le 1er avril 2020, le droit d'opposition concerne les brevets délivrés à compter de cette date. Le 23 mai 2022, le directeur général de l'INPI a statué sur la première opposition à un brevet d'invention français, lequel a été maintenu sous une forme modifiée. Pour en savoir plus sur les motifs de cette décision, cliquez ici !

