France:
Première décision de l'INPI statuant sur une opposition à un brevet d'invention
24 June 2022
Novagraaf Group
Prévu dans la loi PACTE et encadré par
l'ordonnance n° 2020-116 du 12 février 2020
entrée en vigueur le 1er avril 2020, le droit
d'opposition concerne les brevets délivrés
à compter de cette date. Le 23 mai 2022, le directeur
général de l'INPI a statué sur la
première opposition à un brevet d'invention
français, lequel a été maintenu sous une forme
modifiée. Pour en savoir plus sur les motifs de cette
décision, cliquez ici !
