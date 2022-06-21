L'OEB et l'Institut européen d'innovation et de technologie (EIT) ont signé un mémorandum d'accord visant à orienter les activités de coopération entre les deux organisations. Ce partenariat va permettre un partage des connaissances, et un soutien aux différents acteurs européens de l'innovation, c'est-à-dire les entreprises européennes et en particulier les start-ups et PME. Tous ces acteurs pourront ainsi être sensibilisés à l'importance majeure des brevets dans l'innovation. Pour plus d'informations, suivez ce lien.

