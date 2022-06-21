France:
21 June 2022
Novagraaf Group
L'OEB et l'Institut européen d'innovation et
de technologie (EIT) ont signé un mémorandum
d'accord visant à orienter les activités de
coopération entre les deux organisations. Ce partenariat va
permettre un partage des connaissances, et un soutien aux
différents acteurs européens de l'innovation,
c'est-à-dire les entreprises européennes et en
particulier les start-ups et PME. Tous ces acteurs pourront ainsi
être sensibilisés à l'importance majeure
des brevets dans l'innovation. Pour plus d'informations,
suivez ce lien.
