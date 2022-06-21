La proposition a pour objectif de rapprocher l'EQE de la profession actuelle et de l'adapter à l'environnement numérique. Le nouveau format envisagé se proposerait d'évaluer des compétences supplémentaires (identification des besoins des clients, évaluation des informations, application des méthodes, argumentation...) par rapport à son prédécesseur via 5 épreuves semestrielles. Le détail de la proposition est disponible ici !

