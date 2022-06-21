European Union:
Consultation, Ouverte Jusqu'au 15 Juillet, Sur Une Proposition De Modification De L'Examen Européen De Qualification (EQE En Anglais).
21 June 2022
Novagraaf Group
La proposition a pour objectif de rapprocher l'EQE de la
profession actuelle et de l'adapter à
l'environnement numérique. Le nouveau format
envisagé se proposerait d'évaluer des
compétences supplémentaires (identification des
besoins des clients, évaluation des informations,
application des méthodes, argumentation...) par rapport
à son prédécesseur via 5 épreuves
semestrielles. Le détail de la proposition est disponible ici !
