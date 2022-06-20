European Union:
Votez Pour L'inventeur De L'année Au European Inventor Award
20 June 2022
Novagraaf Group
L'OEB organise le 21 juin prochain une
cérémonie numérique de remise de prix aux
inventeurs, individuels ou en équipe, ayant contribué
à l'amélioration du quotidien,
créé de l'emploi ou développé des
technologies. Vous pouvez voter pour la catégorie du
« Prix du public » en suivant ce lien. Vous y
découvrirez le profil des treize finalistes, parmi lesquels
se trouvent deux français.
