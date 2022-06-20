L'OEB organise le 21 juin prochain une cérémonie numérique de remise de prix aux inventeurs, individuels ou en équipe, ayant contribué à l'amélioration du quotidien, créé de l'emploi ou développé des technologies. Vous pouvez voter pour la catégorie du « Prix du public » en suivant ce lien. Vous y découvrirez le profil des treize finalistes, parmi lesquels se trouvent deux français.

