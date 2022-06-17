France:
Nouveaux Partenariats Entre L'OEB Et L'Office De La Propriété Intellectuelle Du Pérou
17 June 2022
Novagraaf Group
L'Institut péruvien pour la défense de la
concurrence et de la protection de la propriété
intellectuelle (INDECOPI) a conclu avec l'OEB un accord de
partenariat renforcé et un protocole d'accord portant
sur la classification coopérative des brevets (CPC). Ces
partenariats visent à garantir une efficacité dans
l'examen des brevets et une qualité
élevée des brevets, grâce à une
coopération des offices en matière de formation,
d'outils mais aussi de soutien juridique et technique. Pour
plus d'informations, suivez
ce lien.
