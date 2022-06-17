ARTICLE

L'Institut péruvien pour la défense de la concurrence et de la protection de la propriété intellectuelle (INDECOPI) a conclu avec l'OEB un accord de partenariat renforcé et un protocole d'accord portant sur la classification coopérative des brevets (CPC). Ces partenariats visent à garantir une efficacité dans l'examen des brevets et une qualité élevée des brevets, grâce à une coopération des offices en matière de formation, d'outils mais aussi de soutien juridique et technique. Pour plus d'informations, suivez ce lien .

