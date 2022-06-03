Suite à de nombreux litiges, le ministère japonais de l'Économie, du Commerce et de l'Industrie (METI) a publié des « Directives sur la négociation de bonne foi pour les licences de brevets essentiels à une norme ». Ces directives ont pour objectif de mettre en place un environnement de licence approprié par l'amélioration de la transparence et de la prévisibilité des négociations.

