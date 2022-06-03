France:
Mise En Place De Nouvelles Directives Au Japon Concernant Les Brevets Essentiels À Une Norme
03 June 2022
Novagraaf Group
Suite à de nombreux litiges, le ministère japonais
de l'Économie, du Commerce et de l'Industrie (METI)
a publié des « Directives sur la
négociation de bonne foi pour les licences de brevets
essentiels à une norme ». Ces directives ont pour
objectif de mettre en place un environnement de licence
approprié par l'amélioration de la transparence
et de la prévisibilité des négociations.
Plus d'informations en suivant ce lien!
