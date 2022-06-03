L'accord entre l'OEB et l'Office communautaire des variétés végétales (OCVV) mis en place en 2016 et renouvelé une première fois en 2018, arrivait à son échéance. Ainsi, il vient d'être reconduit pour une période de 5 ans. Cet accord entre les deux offices vise à permettre l'échange de données ainsi que le partage des pratiques de travail. Les examinateurs de l'OEB peuvent ainsi rechercher des variétés végétales protégées par certificats. De plus, Les Etats membres disposent d'un accès aux bases de données pertinentes de l'OCVV.

