European Union:
L'accord De Coopération De L'OEB Et L'OCVV Reconduit Pour 5 Ans
03 June 2022
Novagraaf Group
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
L'accord entre l'OEB et l'Office communautaire
des variétés végétales (OCVV) mis en
place en 2016 et renouvelé une première fois en 2018,
arrivait à son échéance. Ainsi, il vient
d'être reconduit pour une période de 5 ans. Cet
accord entre les deux offices vise à permettre
l'échange de données ainsi que le partage des
pratiques de travail. Les examinateurs de l'OEB peuvent ainsi
rechercher des variétés végétales
protégées par certificats. De plus, Les Etats membres
disposent d'un accès aux bases de données
pertinentes de l'OCVV.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from European Union
Computer-Aided Surgery: Patent Strategy In Europe
Gill Jennings & Every
Subsectors of "computer-aided surgery", such as surgical robotics, virtual and augmented reality systems and machine learning fall at the intersection between a number of complex and changing areas...
The New Unitary Patent And Unified Patent Court
Jones Day
The European Patent with Unitary Effect ("Unitary Patent" or "UP") and the Unified Patent Court ("UPC") are on track to enter into force and become operational by Q4/2022–Q1/2023.