France:
Entrée En Vigueur Du Protocole De Nagoya Aux Bahamas Et Au Bahreïn
01 June 2022
Novagraaf Group
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Depuis le mois de mars 2022, les Bahamas ont rejoint le
protocole de Nagoya, le Bahreïn fera de même à la
fin du mois de mai. Le protocole de Nagoya est un accord
international sur la biodiversité rassemblant plus de 100
pays. Il vise à améliorer l'accès aux
ressources génétiques et aux connaissances
traditionnelles associées à ces ressources, il en
prévoit aussi un partage équitable.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from France
Computer-Aided Surgery: Patent Strategy In Europe
Gill Jennings & Every
Subsectors of "computer-aided surgery", such as surgical robotics, virtual and augmented reality systems and machine learning fall at the intersection between a number of complex and changing areas...
The New Unitary Patent And Unified Patent Court
Jones Day
The European Patent with Unitary Effect ("Unitary Patent" or "UP") and the Unified Patent Court ("UPC") are on track to enter into force and become operational by Q4/2022–Q1/2023.