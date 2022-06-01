Depuis le mois de mars 2022, les Bahamas ont rejoint le protocole de Nagoya, le Bahreïn fera de même à la fin du mois de mai. Le protocole de Nagoya est un accord international sur la biodiversité rassemblant plus de 100 pays. Il vise à améliorer l'accès aux ressources génétiques et aux connaissances traditionnelles associées à ces ressources, il en prévoit aussi un partage équitable.

