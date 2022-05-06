Deux nouveaux accords PPH (Patent Prosecution Highway) entre l'INPI et les Offices Canadien et Brésilien ont été conclus au premier trimestre 2022, après les accords avec le Japon et les Etats-Unis en 2021. Ils vont permettre une accélération de la procédure de délivrance des demandes de brevet dans ces pays partenaires lorsqu'une demande prioritaire française existe, ou réciproquement. Pour en savoir plus, suivez ce lien.

