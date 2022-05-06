France:
L'accélération du traitement de délivrance des brevets avec les accords PPH
06 May 2022
Novagraaf Group
Deux nouveaux accords PPH (Patent Prosecution Highway) entre
l'INPI et les Offices Canadien et Brésilien ont
été conclus au premier trimestre 2022, après
les accords avec le Japon et les Etats-Unis en 2021. Ils vont
permettre une accélération de la procédure de
délivrance des demandes de brevet dans ces pays partenaires
lorsqu'une demande prioritaire française existe, ou
réciproquement. Pour en savoir plus, suivez ce lien.
