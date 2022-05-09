ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from France

Supreme Court Makes Preliminary Reference To The CJEU On The Validity Of A Combination Product SPC William Fry Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD) brought an appeal to the Supreme Court (Court) following its unsuccessful appeal to the Court of Appeal against the High Court's finding that its supplementary protection certificate...

Collaborate To Innovate – But Who Owns The IP? Gill Jennings & Every The adoption of technology within the agriculture sector is playing a key role in the development of more sustainable, efficient and safe food production.

Transfer Pricing And Intellectual Property Ownership And Licensing Webinar Beck Greener Beck Greener partner Catherine Jewell, Mark Bloomberg of Zuber Lawler and Roy Saunders of the IBSA discussed intellectual property ownership and licensing in a recent IBSA webinar.

Discover The Potential For Quantum Defence Applications Marks & Clerk In the UK, there is work towards developing a quantum enabled radar network. The University of Birmingham has just installed its second radar of such a system.

A Taste Of The Future? Beck Greener It is an exciting time for technical innovations in the food industry, in the UK, Europe and globally.