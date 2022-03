ARTICLE

Sound Marks – What Can Be Registered In The EU? Marks & Clerk Non-traditional marks can be a little trickier to register given their more unusual presentation. Some of the more recognised sound marks include Nokia's classic ringtone and 20th Century Fox's fanfare.

Fashion Disputes In The Metaverse Marks & Clerk The "Metaverse": we have heard about it, we may know about it, but what happens when brands from the physical world start to appear without permission in a network of 3D virtual worlds?

Back To Basics - A Review Of Patent Cases In 2021 Gowling WLG At the outset of last year's Annual Review I said that the year 2020 could not have been described as "normal" in any sense of the word.

AI Inventions – Patenting In Practice Haseltine Lake Kempner LLP In a recent article, Kim Bayliss described a scheme for classifying AI inventions. In further articles (part I and II), Kim described how applications should be drafted to take account...

Specific Disclosure Application In A Music Copyright Infringement Claim Fails (Sheeran And Others v Chokri And Others) Gatehouse Chambers Dispute Resolution analysis: The owners of the copyright of a song, "Oh Why" have failed in a specific disclosure application brought under CPR PD51U against Ed Sheeran and others responsible for writing "Shape of You".