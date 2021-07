ARTICLE

En avril dernier, nous évoquions l' Artificial Intelligence Act , la proposition de règlement publiée par la Commission européenne et qui ambitionne de réguler l'IA. Or, le 18 juin 2021, la Commission nationale de l'informatique et des libertés (CNIL), ses homologues et le Contrôleur européen de la protection des données ont adopté un avis sur ce futur règlement.

