Questel Achieves New Milestone for AI-Elevated Intellectual Property Solutions with Strategic Acquisition of qatent.

Paris, March 8, 2024—Questel, a global leader in intellectual property (IP) management and technology services, is proud to announce the acquisition of qatent, a tech company whose use of artificial intelligence (AI) has broken new ground in the IP sector. This acquisition will bring forth a new era of sophisticated, AI-enhanced tools and services that will elevate global IP portfolio management. Questel's acquisition of qatent representsa key component of its strategy to integrate AI-driven solutions into software and services at a level never before seen in the IP industry. With its extensive generative AI expertise and proven applications, qatent aligns perfectly with Questel's vision for elevated AI-driven IP solutions.

qatent emerged from the distinguished AI research center INRIA Paris and has since become a cornerstone of innovation in the use of AI for IP management thanks to the leadership of its diverse and international team. Founded by a French IP attorney and a leading German AI researcher, from the Université Paris-Saclay, a European scientific and technological excellence cluster, qatent is not only pioneering the application of AI technologies in patent search and drafting but has already achieved notable success in these areas.

Remarking on the acquisition, Charles Besson, CEO at Questel, said: "The significance of AI in our field necessitates an internalized approach which partnerships simply cannot offer.In addition to immediately impacting patent drafting and searching, AI will directly benefit several of our other products such as Equinox, our highly successful IPMS solution."

Echoing this sentiment, François Veltz, CEO at qatent, said: "qatent has always positioned the IP practitioners at the heart of its strategy, with the aim of augmenting them through machine capabilities." "The unparalleled richness and structure of the Questel global patent, trademark and design databases is an incredible learning ground for our algorithms and will quickly give more depth to our calculations," added Kim Gerdes, CTO at qatent.

By joining the Questel group, qatent will benefit from high-level expertise in customer data confidentiality according to the ISO 27001 standard for information security, cybersecurity, and privacy protection.

Questel's integration of qatent's capabilities not only enriches Questel's AI Labs network across France, Germany, the USA, and Japan but also reaffirms its position as a tech leader in the IP services sector.

