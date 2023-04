ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Law Department Performance from France

Balancing Risk And Reward Is Key To Sustainable Growth During Recession Vendigital Few industrial manufacturers are optimistic about what the future holds for Q1 2023 and beyond. However, balancing risk and reward with care could allow them to turn the economic downturn to their advantage.

The National Deprivation Of Liberty Court Weightmans We are now nine months into the one year pilot of the National Deprivation of Liberty Court, and the Nuffield Family Justice Observatory (‘NFJO') have published their briefing...

Cyara Acquires Spearline RDJ LLP RDJ advised Spearline on its sale to Silicon Valley customer experience (CX) tech company Cyara.

Cyprus Is An Amazing Place To Live And Work! Elias Neocleous & Co LLC Issue 144 of Gold Business Magazine includes a special feature which considers why Cyprus has been so successful in attracting a multicultural workforce to the island. Whilst exploring...

What Is A Power Of Attorney? Michael Kyprianou Advocates & Legal Consultants In our life there is sometimes a need to legally appoint another person or attorney to act on our behalf and in our name in private affairs, business or some legal matter. A Power of Attorney is the only way...