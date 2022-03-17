Worldwide:
Webinar: Five Reasons To Locate Your International Arbitration Proceedings In France
17 March 2022
DLA Piper France LLP
Choosing the right "seat" is the most critical element
when opting for an arbitration clause. The "seat" will
determine the law that governs the arbitration agreement, the
arbitration proceedings and the award. It determines what recourses
may exist against an award. In this seminar, we will list the key
advantages to choosing Paris as the seat of the arbitration.
