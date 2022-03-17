ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Choosing the right "seat" is the most critical element when opting for an arbitration clause. The "seat" will determine the law that governs the arbitration agreement, the arbitration proceedings and the award. It determines what recourses may exist against an award. In this seminar, we will list the key advantages to choosing Paris as the seat of the arbitration.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.