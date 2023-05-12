What We Talked About in This Episode:

What are the origins of the U.S.-China trade war?

What measures did the U.S. take in the wake of the 2018 National Position Paper declaring China an adversary?

As a practical matter, what do European companies need to look out for?

How does the Foreign Direct Product Rule work?

What is the U.S. attempting to do to get itself on a technological level where it can compete with China?

Do we see China retaliating against some of the measures and heated rhetoric coming out of the U.S.?

Can you explain the military end-user concept?

What tangible steps should European companies be taking as they attempt to navigate the current U.S.-China tensions?

In this episode of French Insider, Reid Whitten, Managing Partner of Sheppard Mullin's London office, joins host Sarah Ben-Moussa to discuss the U.S.-China trade war, including the conflict's origins, the Foreign Direct Product Rule, and the tangible steps European companies should be taking in light of the current tensions.

