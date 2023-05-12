Worldwide:
French Insider Episode 21: Between Warring Giants: How European Companies Can Navigate U.S.-China Tensions In Trade And Commerce With Reid Whitten (Podcast)
12 May 2023
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton
In this episode of French Insider, Reid Whitten, Managing Partner
of Sheppard Mullin's London office, joins host Sarah Ben-Moussa
to discuss the U.S.-China trade war, including the conflict's
origins, the Foreign Direct Product Rule, and the tangible steps
European companies should be taking in light of the current
tensions.
What We Talked About in This Episode:
- What are the origins of the U.S.-China trade war?
- What measures did the U.S. take in the wake of the 2018
National Position Paper declaring China an adversary?
- As a practical matter, what do European companies need to look
out for?
- How does the Foreign Direct Product Rule work?
- What is the U.S. attempting to do to get itself on a
technological level where it can compete with China?
- Do we see China retaliating against some of the measures and
heated rhetoric coming out of the U.S.?
- Can you explain the military end-user concept?
- What tangible steps should European companies be taking as they
attempt to navigate the current U.S.-China tensions?
