POPULAR ARTICLES ON: International Law from France

On July 23, 2021, President Of The Republic Of Azerbaijan Adopted A Decree "On Ensuring The Activity Of The Export And Investment Promotion Agency Of The Republic Of Azerbaijan – AZPROMO GRATA International On July 23, 2021, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan adopted a Decree "On Ensuring the Activity of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan – AZPROMO"...

UK Government Revises Post-Brexit Border Controls Timetable Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP The UK Government has announced a revised timetable for the introduction of border controls and checks for goods arriving from the EU, just two weeks ahead of the expected introduction of new rules for imports.

Export Ban On A Group Of Goods GRATA International From August 27, 2021, there is a temporary six-month ban on the export of certain types of goods. These products include cereals such as, for example, wheat, rye, corn, buckwheat, rapeseed.

European Commission Announces Plans For Forced Labor Import Ban Mayer Brown On September 15, 2021, in the European Commission's ("Commission") annual "State of the Union" ("SOTEU"), Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the Commission's intent to propose a ban on products...

European Commission Proposes Update Of Generalized System Of Preferences (GSP) Mayer Brown On September 22, 2021, the European Commission published a proposal for a new regulation on the generalized scheme of tariff preferences.