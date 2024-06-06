Webinar: Most Recent Developments In Trade Sanctions In France And In The European Union

Join DS Avocats for their upcoming webinar and an expert panel who will explaining the most recent developments in trade sanctions within France and the EU.

Please join this informative session from DS Avocats and an expert panel who will be covering the following:

Most recent developments in trade sanctions in France and the EU;

How do companies comply with latest developments on EU adopted sanctions (packages 12 and 13)?;

What are the difficulties the new restrictions on provisions of software and services? How to address these difficulties;

How to effectively and practically implement the "non reexport" clause imposed by Package n°12 for a series of high priority items?;

How to address discrepancies within implementation from Member States?;

Circumvention: identify the roads, monitor red flags and adopt corrective actions;

What impact will the EU directive on trade sanctions enforcement have on EU and non-EU traders?;

What can we expect for a full criminalisation of trade sanctions offences?

