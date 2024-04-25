Date: 6 June 2024
Time: 8:00 AM UTC
Duration: 60 min
Language: English
Format: Online
Please join this informative session from DS Avocats and an expert panel who will be covering the following:
- Most recent developments in trade sanctions in France and the EU;
- How do companies comply with latest developments on EU adopted sanctions (packages 12 and 13)?;
- What are the difficulties the new restrictions on provisions of software and services? How to address these difficulties;
- How to effectively and practically implement the “non reexport” clause imposed by Package n°12 for a series of high priority items?;
- How to address discrepancies within implementation from Member States?;
- Circumvention: identify the roads, monitor red flags and adopt corrective actions;
- What impact will the EU directive on trade sanctions enforcement have on EU and non-EU traders?;
- What can we expect for a full criminalisation of trade sanctions offences?