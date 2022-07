ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from France

Intellectual Property Infringement: Directors' Personal Liability Humphreys Law Remedies for intellectual property infringements include damages or, at a successful claimant's election, an account of profits.

Patents In Music On World Music Day J A Kemp LLP World Music Day, or Make Music, was launched in 1982 in France as the Fête de la Musique, it is now held on the same day in more than 1,000 cities in 120 countries. In this article, we explore some...

Copyright Dogfight Marks & Clerk On 6 June, Paramount Pictures, the production company behind Top Gun: Maverick, was sued for copyright infringement in the USA by the heirs of Ahud Yonay

Collaboration In The Autonomous Vehicle Sector Marks & Clerk Self-driving vehicles are not yet legal in the UK, although public trials – such as the autonomous shuttle service on Harwell's Science and Innovation Campus here in Oxfordshire...

European Inventor Awards Finalists Invent Disparate Solar Technologies But Share A Common Belief In Patents Marks & Clerk The European Patent Office (EPO) announced the winners of their 2022 European Inventor Awards on 21 June 2022.