POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Insurance from France

Insurance & Professional Risks Annual Review Published Herbert Smith Freehills I am delighted to share with you our Insurance & Professional Risks Annual Review of 2022 which looks back over the last 12 months on the key legal cases and developments...

EIOPA Publishes Supervisory Statement On Use Of Third Country Branches Arthur Cox EIOPA has published its supervisory statement on the use of governance arrangements in third countries to perform functions or activities, as well as a feedback statement.

Guide To Cells In Malta Ganado Advocates Malta is the smallest member state in the European Union and yet it's the only member state which has protected cell company legislation. Despite its geographical limitations...

Court Of Appeal Considers Jurisdiction Of The English Court To Hear Covid-19 BI Claim Herbert Smith Freehills In Al Mana Lifestyle Trading LLC & Ors v United Fidelity Insurance Company PSC & Ors [2023] EWCA Civ 61 the Court of Appeal considered the jurisdiction of the English court to hear claims brought by...

Insurance & Reinsurance 2023 Baer & Karrer The Swiss legal framework for private insurance is based in particular on the laws and regulations set out below.