ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

1 . « Superior Court of New Jersey » décision Merck & CO and International Indemnity v. Ace American Insurance Company 6 décembre 2021

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Insurance from France

Thefts From The Client Account: Will Firms' Insurance Cover It? Russell-Cooke Solicitors Insurance aggregation in solicitors' professional indemnity insurance might seem a dry and technical topic which ought to remain the preserve of insurance law specialists.

Finalised Guidance On The Use Of Service Companies For Staffing In The Insurance Sector William Fry On 31 January 2022, the Central Bank of Ireland published much-anticipated Guidance on the Use of Service Companies for Staffing in the Insurance Sector following a 2021 industry consultation process

The Impact Of The Vnuk Case On Motor Insurance Could Finally End In The Coming Months BLM The Motor Vehicles (Compulsory Insurance) Bill passed its final Commons stages this morning. The speeches during just over an hour's debate again showed broad cross-party support for its core proposal...

Spire And RSA Contest Aggregation Again Herbert Smith Freehills In Spire Healthcare Limited v Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance Limited [2022] EWCA Civ 17, the Court of Appeal overturned the High Court's decision and held that two groups of...

Buttar Construction Ltd v Arshdeep: Interim Payments And Insurance Gatehouse Chambers The recent case of Buttar Construction Ltd v Arshdeep [2021] EWCA Civ 1408 considered the issue of whether an insured Defendant ceases to be "insured in respect of a claim" for the purpose...