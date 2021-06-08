self

We invited Pascal Lagoutte, partner in our French firm, CAPSTAN Avocats, and chairman of the Ius Laboris alliance, to talk to us about managing operations in France from an HR perspective. We discuss what to look out for in French employment law, including some things that foreign companies might find surprising about running a business in France. Pascal also gives us his view on what distinguishes Ius Laboris as an alliance and highlights that we have been working together now for 20 years, serving our clients in one big team, across the world. If you would like to contact Pascal Lagoutte click here for his details. Our host, Deborah Ishihara, can be found here. Talking Work is a podcast by Ius Laboris, the leading legal alliance in employment law - www.iuslaboris.com