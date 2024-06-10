ARTICLE
10 June 2024

Chambers Healthcare M&A 2024 Global Practice Guide - France

Winston & Strawn LLP

Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 15 offices located throughout North America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com.
The new Healthcare M&A 2024 guide covers over a dozen key jurisdictions and provides the latest legal information on market trends; establishing healthcare start-ups, ...
France Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
This article was originally published in Chambers and Partners Global Practice Guide "Healthcare M&A 2024." Any opinions in this article are not those of Winston & Strawn or its clients. The opinions in this article are the authors' opinions only.

Winston & Strawn Paris attorneys, Gilles Bigot, Julie Vern Cesano-Gouffrant, Annie Maudouit, Edouard de Rancher and Myriam Saragoussi contributed to the latest edition of the Chambers Healthcare M&A Global Practice Guide France chapter.

The new Healthcare M&A 2024 guide covers over a dozen key jurisdictions and provides the latest legal information on market trends; establishing healthcare start-ups, including early-stage financing and venture capital; IPOs and private sales; spin-offs; acquisition of listed companies, including stakebuilding, documentation, squeeze-out mechanisms, certain funds requirements and deal protection measures; regulatory requirements, including antitrust, foreign investment review and data privacy concerns; disclosure obligations; and duties of directors.

Read the full France chapter.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Winston & Strawn LLP
