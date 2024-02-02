Health equity is an essential goal in modern healthcare, and one pivotal aspect of achieving this goal is ensuring that clinical trials are inclusive and representative of the diverse population they aim to serve. Clinical trials are the backbone of medical research, providing the foundation upon which treatments and medications are developed and approved. However, a glaring issue persists: a lack of diversity in clinical trials. Part of the underrepresentation can be addressed with intentional translation, localization and interpretation. In this blog, we will dive deeper into how clinical trial translation plays a crucial role in health equity.

'Ensuring people from diverse backgrounds join clinical trials is critical to advancing health equity. Participants in clinical trials should represent the patients that will use the medical products. This is often not the case — people from racial and ethnic minorities and other diverse groups are underrepresented in clinical research. This is a concern because people of different ages, races, and ethnicities may react differently to certain medical products.'

- U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Ensuring full representation in clinical trials is crucial to improving health. Pharmaceutical companies must study how all types of people respond to medications before they're approved for use by the general public. There's no shortage of data to show the inequities:

Statistics show that racial and ethnic minorities comprise almost 39 percent of the U.S. population, yet they only make up 2-16% of patient populations in clinical trials.

African American participation rates are less than 5%, yet they have a 14% greater risk of dying from cancer.

Latinos comprise 18% of the U.S. population, yet only 1% participate in clinical trials.

Approximately 1/5 of new drugs approved since 2009 have demonstrated responses across different racial and ethnic groups.

Other factors, such as age and gender, also affect how patients react to medications.

Changes are being introduced so that clinical trials include more diverse patient groups. As such, clinical trial translation plays a crucial part in recruiting and retaining patients, as people are more apt to engage when content is in their native languages. Making clinical trial content available in other languages and providing interpreters throughout the process builds trust and improves the patient experience.

New Guidelines: Food and Drug Omnibus Reform Act of 2022

U.S. President Joe Biden signed the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023 (H.R. 2617), on December 29, 2022. The Act includes the Food and Drug Omnibus Reform Act 2022 (FDORA). FDORA includes provisions through the FDA to provide new guidance on diversity action plans during clinical trials. The guidance is a step forward in ensuring that clinical trials are evaluated based on all relevant patient populations regardless of race, sex or ethnicity.

Finding a diverse patient population has often been a challenge for pharmaceutical companies. Still, they must provide their goals in future clinical studies for a diverse patient population by age, sex, and racial and ethnic demographic characteristics.

Diversity in Clinical Trials Improves Health Equity

Language barriers— both linguistic and cultural—are just one of the many ways people with limited English proficiency (LEP) have historically been marginalized. In healthcare, LEP individuals can face extreme communication challenges, resulting in negative care outcomes, continuously contributing to health inequities, and improving access to health information benefits LEP and underrepresented communities, leading to improved health equity.

For sponsors, providing clear, consistent, and easy-to-understand materials in the target languages of the patient population is growing in demand. To meet the requirements of diverse populations and ultimately improve health equality, sponsors need to speak the language of LEP populations to recruit and retain patients along every step of the process.

There are a number of documents that must be translated throughout a clinical trial:

Investigator's Manual

Clinical Study Protocol

Clinical Study Reports

Case Report Forms

Adverse Event Source Documents

Data Sheets

Development Safety Update Reports

Dossiers

Drug Registration Documentation

Informed Consent Forms

The Crucial Role of Clinical Trial Translation in Advancing Medical Research

Clinical trials catalyze medical advancements, propelling innovations that enhance patient care and revolutionize healthcare practices. In our interconnected world, where collaboration transcends borders, precise and expert clinical trial translations emerge as the unsung heroes ensuring that medical breakthroughs resonate across languages and cultures. From fostering patient understanding to facilitating regulatory approvals, clinical trial translations pave the way for successful global medical research. By acknowledging their significance and embracing best practices, researchers, sponsors, and medical professionals can continue pushing the boundaries of medical knowledge while upholding the highest standards of quality and ethics.

Accurate translations are indispensable in clinical trials, but the importance of medical translation comes from more than just the need to render words into a different language. Considering this, it becomes evident that clinical trial translation holds significant importance for three key reasons:

Expanded Volunteer Pool: Translating clinical trial documents, particularly informed consent forms, enables research teams to reach a broader audience, increasing the potential number of volunteers willing to participate in a study.

Ethical Informed Consent: When Clinical Research Organizations (CROs) engage volunteers from diverse regions, the accurate translation of forms and protocols becomes an ethical imperative. Preserving essential information in clinical trial translation ensures that volunteers can provide informed consent confidently.

Global Academic Collaboration: Translating clinical trial protocols and research findings facilitates the sharing of information across international borders and fosters collaboration among researchers from different countries.

