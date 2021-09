ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from France

Part 1 Of A 2 Part Series On Leave Entitlement For Working Parents Fenech Farrugia Fiott Legal The current statutory conditions and requirements for parental leave are established under the Parental Leave Entitlement Regulations, Subsidiary Legislation 452.78 ("S.L. 452.78" or the "Regulations").

How To Conduct An Internal Investigation: Tips For HR lus Laboris We invited Karen Baxter from our UK firm, Lewis Silkin, and Síobhra Rush from our Irish firm, Lewis Silkin Ireland, to discuss internal investigations and the new EU Whistleblowing Directive that comes into effect in December.

FAQ: Employment Law In Denmark – Part 5 – Restrictive Covenants Poul Schmith In this 5th and final part of the FAQ, we will cover questions related to restrictive covenants.

Whistleblowing Across The Globe lus Laboris As EU members states scramble to implement the EU Whistleblower Protection Directive by the December 2021 deadline, this article takes stock of whistleblowing law around the globe,...

The Whistleblowing Directive: Update On Its Implementation Elias Neocleous & Co LLC In 2018, the European Commission explicitly stated: "Unlawful activities and abuse of law may occur in any organisation, whether private or public, big or small. They can take many forms, ...