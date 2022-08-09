ARTICLE

Key Points

France removed requirements to present a negative COVID-19 test result, proof of recovery from COVID-19, or proof of vaccination against COVID-19 when entering the country

Overview

The government of France lifted all COVID-19 related entry requirements for travelers on 1 August 2022. As a result, travelers will no longer be required to complete any COVID-19 related formalities prior to traveling to France, including having proof of a compelling reason for travel to France. Travelers will also no longer be required to present proof of vaccination, proof of recovery, or proof of a negative COVID-19 test result.

The government advises that states and regions throughout France may continue to require travelers to follow COVID-19 related requirements. For additional information on COVID-19 related requirements maintained internally throughout France, check here.

What are the Changes?

Looking Ahead

Originally published 8 August 2022

