Key Points

Reduced validity period of the EU COVID-19 vaccination certificate

Overview

On 1 Feb. 2022, the government of France reduced the validity period of the EU COVID-19 vaccination certificate to nine months. If more than nine months have passed since the final dose of a valid vaccine or booster shot was administered, the traveler will no longer be considered fully vaccinated when entering France. This new requirement will apply to all travelers over the age of 18.

What are the Changes?

The government of France has reduced the validity period for the EU COVID-19 vaccination certificate to nine months. This decision was made in accordance with a recommendation from the European Commission made on 22 Dec. 2021.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 8 February, 2022

