Key Points

New border control measures will be introduced for travelers leaving and entering the country based on the COVID-19 risk level

Overview

On 8 Dec. 2021, the government of France introduced new border control measures for travelers leaving and entering the country. Travelers entering the country will be required to adhere to certain requirements based on the country or territory risk level. All travelers will be required to present proof of vaccination, proof of recovery and a negative COVID-19 test. Depending on the country or territory of departure, some travelers are subject to additional requirements including entrance screening and quarantines. For additional country or territory risk level requirements, click here.

What are the Changes?

The government of France has updated its entrance requirements, in addition to adding requirements for traveling throughout France and exiting the country.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 13 December 2021

