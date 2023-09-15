Paris, the city of romance and culture, is about to become the epicentre of legal brilliance!

Sponsored by LexisNexis, the International Bar Association (IBA) Annual Conference is the leading conference for legal professionals worldwide to meet, share knowledge, build contacts and develop business.

With an expected 5000+ attendees, 2700+ law firms, corporations, governments and regulators and over 200+ working sessions, the IBA Annual Conference provides a unique mix of perspectives provides a rich environment for discussion, debate and learning as well as the opportunity to develop lasting business relationships and lifelong friendships.

Our Principal Solicitor, Anne O'Donoghue will be a speaker at this years session, led by the IBA's Human Rights Institute's Immigration and Nationality Law Committee, titled 2023 Humanitarian and Refugee Immigration Update. The session will delve into political upheaval on multiple continents, disasters, economic challenges, and, of course, war, which are forcing more people than ever to leave their homes. Anne will provide a spotlight from an Australian Perspectives and introduce her expertise on Refugee Law.

The Session, which is chaired by Alex Stojicevic of MKS Lawyers, will include perspectives from Baroness Helena Kennedy KC, Madelina Garlick, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Professor Elspeth Guild of the Queen Mary University, and Rekha Sharma-Crawford of Sharma-Crawford Attorneys at Law.

To be a part of the conference, you can find further details and registration here:

Conference Details

