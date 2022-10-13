Key Points

On 28 September 2022, France expanded its online filing service for the renewal of residence permits submitted by nationals of the EU, the EEA or Switzerland

Overview??

The government of France announced that?it will expand online filing services for the renewal of residence permit applications for European Union (EU) nationals, European Economic Area (EEA) nationals and nationals of Switzerland. These nationals will need to provide proof of identification and all other required documents for the residence permit renewal.

What are the Changes?

On 28 September 2022, the government of France expanded online renewal services for residence permits submitted by certain applicants. The service will be available for eligible nationals located outside of and within France.

Originally published OCTOBER 11, 2022

