Key Points

New measures introduced by the French government to reduce the processing time for new passports and national identity cards

Overview

The French government introduced an emergency plan aimed at improving the delivery times of passports and national identity cards. The average issuance is currently at 65 days for these documents, however, in some municipalities throughout the state waiting times can be as long as 100 days. In response to these long delays, the government will implement the following steps:

Add 400 new devices for collecting title applications;

Extend the operational hours of the municipal offices responsible for the issuance of these documents;

Prioritize the issuance of new national identity cards and passports for professional purposes and those with immediate travel needs;

Expand the use of the online pre-application system on the website of the National Agency for Secured Documents;

Increase the number of appointment time slots for applicants;

Increasing the workforce of municipal offices.

What are the Changes?

The government of France introduced new measures to help reduce processing times for passport and national identity card renewals. The government stated that heavy delays in the processing of these documents have been seen as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Originally published MAY 10, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.