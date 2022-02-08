Key Points

Monthly minimum wage increased by 0.9 percent for 2022?

Overview

On 14 Jan. 2022, the government of France increased its monthly minimum wage to EUR 1,603.12. Under this increase, the minimum wage requirements for certain resident permit holders will increase to the following:?

What are the Changes?

The government of France increased its monthly minimum wage from EUR 1,589.47 to EUR 1,603.12. In tandem with this increase, the government of France increased the annual gross salary for certain talent passport residence permit holders.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 4 February, 2022

