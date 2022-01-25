Key Points

Vaccinated travelers from the UK will no longer be required to supply proof of a compelling reason for travel to France

Vaccinated travelers from the UK will not be required to undergo quarantine upon arrival in France

Overview

On 14 Jan. 2022, the government of France applied new entrance rules for travel between the UK and France. Under these new rules all applicable travelers will be required to present a negative PCR or antigen test taken less than 24 hours prior to arrival, regardless of vaccination status.

Fully vaccinated UK travelers will no longer be required to present a compelling reason for travel to come to France and they will not be required to undergo quarantine upon arrival.

Unvaccinated UK-based travelers will be required to:

Provide evidence of a compelling reason that requires travel to France;

Register on the digital passenger eOS platform prior to departure;

Undergo a 10-day quarantine period

What are the Changes?

The government of France published new entrance rules for travelers arriving from the UK beginning 14 Jan. 2022. The requirements for fully vaccinated travelers have been eased so these travelers are no longer required to present a compelling reason for travel or undergo quarantine upon arrival.

Looking Ahead

