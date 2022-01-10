Key Points

The responsibility of A1 certificates of coverage issuance will be transferred and managed by a new agency

The issuance of A1 certificates of coverage will be automated beginning 1 Jan. 2022

Overview

The government of France has transferred responsibility for the issuance of A1 certificates of coverage for foreign national workers from the French National Health Insurance Administration to Urssaf Caisse Nationale beginning 1 Jan. 2022. Certificates of coverage generally provide certain exemptions to foreign national workers posted in another country. For example, exempting foreign nationals from social security taxes under certain conditions in the state in which they are working or temporarily posted.

This government body will be responsible for issuing A1 certificates for European Economic Area (EEA) countries, Switzerland and the UK, along with other bilateral certificates that have been established between France and countries who have signed social security agreements with France. In addition, the issuance process will be automated.

What are the Changes?

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of France's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 6 January, 2022

