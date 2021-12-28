Key Points

Updated travel requirements for travelers arriving from the UK beginning 18 Dec. 2021

Overview

On 18 Dec. 2021, the government of France updated entrance requirements for travelers entering the country from the United Kingdom. Travelers from the UK who are entering France will be required to:

Provide a compelling reason for travel . Compelling reasons for travel do not include non-essential travel, tourism or short-term business;

. Compelling reasons for travel do not include non-essential travel, tourism or short-term business; Provide proof of a negative PCR test or antigen test taken within 24 hours of departure;

Register on France's digital platform , providing information on the place of stay while in France;

, providing information on the place of stay while in France; Undergo a seven-day quarantine. The quarantine period may be shortened after 48 hours if a negative PCR or an antigen test can be produced.

What are the Changes?

The government of France has updated entrance requirements for travelers arriving from the United Kingdom. These requirements went into place on 18 Dec. 2021.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 21, December 2021

