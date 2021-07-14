France:
Deadline For UK Citizens To Apply For Resettlement Moved To September 30, 2021
14 July 2021
Envoy Global, Inc.
Key Points
- The website to obtain residency cards will remain open for
applications until September 30th.
- Website is linked here.
- UK citizens who were living in France on or before Dec.
31, 2020 need to apply to secure a right to
work and reside in France.
Overview
Under the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, UK citizens are
required to apply for residency in the EU state that they
intend to reside. Although the original deadline of June
30th passed, France will give UK citizens
until Sept. 30th to apply for their
residency.
Looking Ahead
French authorities have not received as many applications
as anticipated, and therefore the decision to
extend the deadline was made.
Originally Published 13 July 2021
