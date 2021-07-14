Key Points

The website to obtain residency cards will remain open for applications until September 30 th .

. Website is linked here.

UK citizens who were living in France on or before Dec. 31, 2020 need to apply to secure a right to work and reside in France.

Overview

Under the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, UK citizens are required to apply for residency in the EU state that they intend to reside. Although the original deadline of June 30th passed, France will give UK citizens until Sept. 30th to apply for their residency.

Looking Ahead

French authorities have not received as many applications as anticipated, and therefore the decision to extend the deadline was made.

Originally Published 13 July 2021

